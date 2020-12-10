Carmen Electra says she learnt the importance of SPF while shooting 'Baywatch' on the beach.

The 48-year-old actress, singer and model became a global sex symbol thanks to her stint as Lani McKenzie on 'Baywatch' in the 1990s, and she's revealed how hours in the sunshine on set by the ocean taught her how vital it is to protect your skin from the damaging rays.

She told Page Six Style: “I love the ocean! The saltwater can be very good for your skin, from exfoliating to tightening pores.

“And always applying SPF to protect my skin was an absolute must [on set].”

The blonde beauty has recently launched her own GoGo Skincare brand and has sworn by the same routine for two decades.

She said: "I have always focused on a moisturising make-up removal, hyaluronic acid serum, and a deep moisturising face cream packed full of high-quality essential ingredients."

Carmen recently revealed people are "shocked" when she tells them she hasn't had any cosmetic surgery.

The former Playboy model insisted she has never gone under the knife and claims having "discipline" with her skincare is the secret to her natural radiance.

She spilled: "Let’s be real, we are in Hollywood here and when I share the real story most people are shocked, because normally a woman would have certain things done.

In my case I am completely free of [surgery] and I would say [my youthful appearance] is because of my discipline with my skincare routine."

However, the blonde beauty hasn't ruled out having surgery in the future.

She said: "For the moment I am happy with my routine and it’s working! I feel that everyone has the right to be who they want without judgement."