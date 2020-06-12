Carly Rae Jepsen, Mavis Staples, The Script and more have been added to the lineup for 2021's Isle of Wight Festival.

The music extravaganza, which takes place at Seaclose Park in Newport, Isle of Wight, was due to kick off this week, but like most festivals, it has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, organiser John Giddings has been able to secure some of this year's lineup for next year's bill, Including Lionel Richie and Lewis Capaldi, who will co-headline the Friday night when the iconic event returns between June 17 and June 20, 2021.

'Hello' hitmaker Lionel said: ''I was really excited to be playing at The Isle of Wight Festival this summer and like so many of us I was very sad that so many things have had to be delayed. Obviously everyone's health and safety comes first.

''I'm now looking forward to it even more and know we'll all have such an incredible night of partying together.

''It's a festival steeped in music history - Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, The Rolling Stones have all headlined and I'm honoured to be joining the esteemed list! See you all next year!''

Saturday night will see Snow Patrol and Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra presents Ibiza Classics co-headline, with Duran Duran due to close the festival on the Sunday.

Bassist John Taylor said: ''All of us in Duran Duran were disappointed by this year's cancellations and postponements, most notably The Isle of Wight Festival.

''It seems to me that now more than ever, we need, as human beings, to be able to connect - sharing common space, making noise together, and celebrating both our diversity and our commonality, our passions and our collective values. I look forward to being at the festival next year with my bandmates and celebrating 40 years of music-making - and engaging in that great unifying experience that is LIVE MUSIC!''

And frontman Simon Le Bon added: ''We were so looking forward to playing The Isle of Wight Festival this year. You can imagine how disappointed we all were when the show got postponed - but of course it had to be that way. Now that it has been rescheduled, it's the best bit of news I've had in all of these C-19 lockdown days. Isle of Wight Festival 2021, bring it on!''

Joining the aforementioned new additions are Jess Glynne, The Snuts and The Alarm.

The likes of All Saints, Ella Henderson, Example, Happy Mondays, James Arthur, Kaiser Chiefs, Natasha Bedingfield, Primal Scream, Razorlight, and many more are also on the star-studded bill.

Giddings said: ''We should be watching some fantastic performances in a field together this weekend, but sadly it was not to be.

''We're thrilled that we will welcome most of the artists booked for 2020, plus a few special additions, to next year's festival.

''We're excited to get planning and will work within advised guidelines to ensure the safety of the audience, artists and staff on site - come on down!!''

In the place of IOW 2020, Sir Paul McCartney, David Bowie and The Rolling Stones' legendary sets, and more, will be aired in place of the festival on Sky Arts and Absolute Radio between June 12 and June 14.

Tickets for The Isle of Wight Festival 2021 go on sale on June 15 at 9am www.isleofwightfestival.com/tickets