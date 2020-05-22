Carly Rae Jepsen has surprised fans by releasing a new album.

The 34-year-old singer has dropped 'Dedicated Side B', a companion record following the release of her 2019 album 'Dedicated'.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Carly wrote: ''So, yes there have been whispers and I'm bad at keeping secrets. Side B for DEDICATED is out now babies.

''I hope it makes it yah dance your pants off! I owe yah one...or like two albums turns out. ;)

''For the record, I love all of you. (sic)''

The release comes just days after Carly had dropped a huge hint she could be releasing a companion album, after she posted a cartoon-like video of a smartphone with various tweets and messages from her fans demanding a 'Dedicated Side B' record.

At the end of the clip, the album title was shown on the screen and as it zooms in the graphic of 'Dedicated' is made of hundreds of Bs.

Last week, on the first anniversary of the LP, which was released on May 17 last year, Carly posted a clip to mark the milestone and at the end she wished it a 'Happy Birthday' and just left the letter B flashing.

But this isn't the first time Carly has dropped a companion album. Her 2015 record 'Emotion' was followed up with 'Emotion: Side B'.

The 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker previously admitted she wrote 200 songs for her 'Dedicated' album.

She said: ''I rarely write a song and am like, 'It's done!' It's sort of my passion and obsession in a way: late at night being like, 'I found the lyric!' I envy writers that are like, 'I just wrote this and put it on the album.' I'm like, 'How do you sleep at night?!' ''