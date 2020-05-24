Carly Rae Jepsen has been working on a new album while on lockdown in Los Angeles during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Carly Rae Jepsen is making a ''little baby quarantine'' album.
The 34-year-old singer is isolating in Los Angeles with her cat during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been using the time productively by writing songs with her frequent collaborator Tavish Crowe, who co-wrote 'Call Me Maybe'.
She told The Guardian newspaper: ''Writing songs over Zoom has been an interesting challenge. I've been working with Tavish Crowe - luckily we've been collaborators for years, so we really know each other well. We have our own little baby quarantine album by now. When I don't have an album immediately due, I just allow myself to experiment. If you heard what we were making you'd be like, 'every song sounds completely different' - and that's the point.''
Carly also revealed she is planning to drop a number of unreleased tracks from her 2019 album 'Dedicated', as she originally wrote around 200 songs for the project.
She said: ''I'm releasing the b-sides to my album 'Dedicated' - I had always hoped that I would be able to share more songs because I had written some 200 for this project. I wouldn't say this b-sides album feels any less important to me than the original album. When quarantine happened, there was still some polishing to do - it was a little tricky to finish an album in quarantine, but I think we're all adapting to it.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Félicie and Victor live in an orphanage, they're best friends and rely on one another...