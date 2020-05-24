Carly Rae Jepsen is making a ''little baby quarantine'' album.

The 34-year-old singer is isolating in Los Angeles with her cat during the Covid-19 pandemic and has been using the time productively by writing songs with her frequent collaborator Tavish Crowe, who co-wrote 'Call Me Maybe'.

She told The Guardian newspaper: ''Writing songs over Zoom has been an interesting challenge. I've been working with Tavish Crowe - luckily we've been collaborators for years, so we really know each other well. We have our own little baby quarantine album by now. When I don't have an album immediately due, I just allow myself to experiment. If you heard what we were making you'd be like, 'every song sounds completely different' - and that's the point.''

Carly also revealed she is planning to drop a number of unreleased tracks from her 2019 album 'Dedicated', as she originally wrote around 200 songs for the project.

She said: ''I'm releasing the b-sides to my album 'Dedicated' - I had always hoped that I would be able to share more songs because I had written some 200 for this project. I wouldn't say this b-sides album feels any less important to me than the original album. When quarantine happened, there was still some polishing to do - it was a little tricky to finish an album in quarantine, but I think we're all adapting to it.''