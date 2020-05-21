Carly Rae Jepsen has hinted she could be set to release a companion album to her last record 'Dedicated'.

The 34-year-old singer took to Twitter to post a cartoon-like video of a smartphone with various tweets and messages from her fans demanding a 'Dedicated Side B'.

At the end of the clip, the album title is shown on the screen and as it zooms in the graphic of 'Dedicated' is made of hundreds of B's.

Last week, on the first anniversary of the LP, which was released on May 17, 2019, Carly posted a clip to mark the milestone and at the end she wished it a 'Happy Birthday' and just left the letter B flashing.

It wouldn't be the first time Carly has dabbled with companion albums, as 2015's 'Emotion' was followed by 'Emotion: Side B'.

The series of hints towards 'Dedicated Side B' come after the 'Call Me Maybe' hitmaker revealed she wrote 200 songs for the album.

She said: ''I rarely write a song and am like, 'It's done!' It's sort of my passion and obsession in a way: late at night being like, 'I found the lyric!' I envy writers that are like, 'I just wrote this and put it on the album.' I'm like, 'How do you sleep at night?!' ''

The record is inspired by love, both her break-up with her ex, photographer David Kalani Larkins, and her relationship with her current musician boyfriend, James Flannigan.

She added: ''When you get to the place where you know somebody, and they've seen your absolute embarrassing worst and love you still, there's a rush and a high. I try to create that with the music that I make: a feeling of a moment being so intense that you're present in it and you're nowhere else.''

Since the release of 'Dedicated', Carly has released the standalone single, 'Let's Be Friends'.