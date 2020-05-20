Carice Van Houten thinks 'Game of Thrones' fans are ''a bit ungrateful'' to complain about the show's final season.

The 43-year-old actress believes viewers were only ''disappointed'' by the eighth series of the fantasy drama series because the bar had been set so high with the previous years' episodes and she views the criticism as a mark of just ''how good'' the programme had always been.

She told Insider: ''The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good.

''So it feels a bit ungrateful. You've had such great times and then yeah, you're going to be disappointed because it's not going to go exactly how you anticipated.

''Of course, you're going to have all sorts of criticisms and I just thought it was a sign of how good the show was.''

And Carice finds it ''scary'' that some viewers even organised a petition which called for the final season to be remade.

She added: ''That's extremism. That's scary. Knowing the writers and knowing how f***ing great they are, they don't deserve that.

''I think they are probably cool enough to deal with that but still, they are human beings, they are trying to make a good product.''

The actress loved the ''randomness and clumsiness'' of Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) being chosen as king at the end of the series and thinks it was a fitting callback to the early episodes of the show, in which Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) was on the throne.

She said: ''I loved the randomness and clumsiness of picking a king.

''That's why I loved the first season, the guy who actually was king [Robert Baratheon], didn't want to be king, so we already got a lesson in the beginning, 'Why are you striving for that sort of power when, obviously, it doesn't make you happy?' ''