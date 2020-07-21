Carey Mulligan, Marcus Mumford, Vanessa Kirby, Louis Tomlinson and Ed Sheeran have donated exclusive prizes to War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder.

The six-week campaign, which is also being supported by Coldplay, Jude Law, Liam Gallagher, Emma Stone, Noel Gallagher, Jamie Dornan, Helena Bonham Carter, The 1975 and many more, is aiming to raise £300,000 to support children whose lives have been torn apart by war.

The stars have donated a variety of prizes to the auction and prize draw, including meet and greets and one of a kind signed film and music memorabilia, while Vanessa Kirby and Helena Bonham Carter - who both played Princess Margaret in 'The Crown' - are offering a Royal Tea Party experience.

Other prizes include brunch with Mulligan and a screening of her new film, signed guitars from Mumford and Sheeran, a private video call with Tomlinson or Dornan, meet and greets with Sheeran, The 1975 or Duran Duran at a future show, a signed limited edition Flower Of Life lithograph from Coldplay, a limited edition print by Anthony Burrill, the chance to have a personal song written for you by Johnny Flynn and many more.

Carey, Global Ambassador for War Child UK, said: ''Working with War Child for over six years has shown me not just the hardships that children in war-torn countries face every day, but the amazing resilience they hold in times of devastation. With Covid-19 causing restrictions on the aid we can bring, War Child's emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder is essential in bringing resources to children in conflict zones who are facing this new and deadly threat. The positive support I have received from peers to contribute to this campaign has been overwhelming and I am so grateful to anyone who can join us in raising these crucial funds.''

Vanessa, who is also a Global Ambassador for War Child UK, added: ''War Child is at the forefront of helping to provide support for vulnerable children in war zones, and these children are still in desperate need, now more than ever, as Covid-19 continues to inflict devastation worldwide. I am honoured to be able to help support War Child on their Emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder. Meeting some of the children War Child supports has been one of the most inspirational experiences of my life. If you can, please join me in supporting this amazing cause.''

Louis tweeted: ''I'm proud to support @WarChildUK in helping to raise crucial funds to protect vulnerable children facing Coronavirus in war zones. Follow the link to enter the prize draw to win a one on one video call with me.''

Rob Williams, Chief Executive Officer at War Child UK, said: ''The impact of coronavirus has been felt around the world, but in the communities where War Child works this is an emergency which could yet prove to be the world's most deadly humanitarian disaster. With the incredible support of the creative industries, War Child has worked to help children affected by war for 27 years and at this time of crisis I'm truly humbled by the generosity of our supporters to do what they can to help. As we are beginning to beat the virus in the UK it is crucial to support vulnerable children whose futures hang in the balance and the funds raised from this campaign will help us ensure we can reach as many children as possible to provide the support they so urgently need. Thank you to everyone who has taken part.''

War Child's Emergency Coronavirus Crowdfunder runs until 1st September. To find out more, visit WarChildCrowdfunder.co.uk and follow @WarChildUK on Twitter and Instagram for further updates.