Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are in talks to appear in a movie about the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct expose.
Carey Mulligan is in talks to appear in a movie about the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct expose.
The 'Promising Young Woman' actress and Zoe Kazan are in line to portray New York Times writers Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor in 'She Said', a new drama from Universal Pictures which is based on the book 'She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement'.
'Unorthodox' filmmaker Maria Schrader will direct from a script by Oscar-winning writer Rebecca Lenkiewicz.
Megan and Jodi revealed a series of alleged sexual harassment incidents and assaults on women by the disgraced movie mogul which dated back decades in an article that ran in the newspaper in October 2017, with the story including details of payments given to cover up the indiscretions, as well as first-person accounts from actresses who accused the producer of non-consensual sexual acts.
The bombshell article led to Weinstein being dismissed from the Weinstein Company board and eventually jailed for 23 years, and ultimately led to the creation of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.
The focus of the film isn't Weinstein or the scandal, but the female team of journalists who defied intimidation and threats of legal action to break the story.
In 2018, Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures optioned the rights to 'She Said...' under their co-production deal.
Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner with produce for Plan B, and Megan Ellison will executive produce for Annapurna with Sue Neagle.
In addition, Universal Vice President of Production Lexi Barta will oversee the project for the studio.
This is the first time the two actresses have appeared in a film together, but they co-starred in a 2008 Broadway production of 'The Seagull' and in 2018, Carey appeared in 'Wildlife', which Zoe co-wrote and produced.
April 2021 may have been one of the coldest in 60 years, but there were still enough hot releases to warm our hearts and fuel our fires.
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
When Nick Carraway moved from the Midwest to New York in 1922 to kick start...
It is 1922 and Nick Carraway, a Midwesterner who moved to New York to kick...
This unflinching, thoughtful drama about sex addiction is made with such skill and honesty that...
Based on the James Sallis novel, this lean, stylish thriller is confidently assembled to pull...
A man who is known only as The Driver moonlights as a getaway driver at...