Carey Mulligan loves spending quality time at home with her husband and their kids.
Carey Mulligan thinks her home life is much more important than her career.
The 35-year-old star - who has been nominated for the Best Actress gong at this year's Oscars - believes that spending quality time at home with her husband and their kids is more important than her work life.
Carey - who has Evelyn, five, and Wilfred, three, with music star Marcus Mumford - shared: "I feel very strongly about my job and I love my job and it’s the best job in the world, but also, it is a job.
"It can’t be more important than when I have to get home and have to do bathtime. Someone said the other day, ‘Did you bring Cassie home with you?’
"And I was like, ‘The nails I brought home, the hair extensions I brought home, but everything else, you can’t bring that into a house with two kids'. You’ve got to leave all of that stuff at work. So I think it’s a system that works for me for now."
Carey also revealed that Nicole Kidman has been a big "inspiration" for her in recent years.
She explained: "She was actually somewhat of an inspiration for us for 'Promising Young Woman'.
"She’s just extraordinary. She’s sort of simultaneously charming, and enticing, and terrifying. I think it’s just a masterclass."
The London-born actress has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in 'Promising Young Woman', the Emerald Fennell-directed thriller film.
Carey received her first nomination more than a decade ago for her part in 'An Education' and she can still recall being "overwhelmed" by the experience.
She told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "I was just so overwhelmed by the whole thing. I just remember being in a room with Sandra Bullock and being, ‘This is the greatest moment of my life’."
Why has pop-punk made a 2020s resurgence?
One of the most diverse line-ups we've seen for a major awards show in a while.
Having formed in 1999, Kings Of Leon went on to release their debut album, Youth & Young Manhood in 2003, but it was in April 2007 when they released...
Will you be logging on for virtual Glastonbury this May?
Her new lingerie photos have divided opinion across the internet.
Ahead of the release of their tenth studio album 'Let The Bad Times Roll', The Offspring unveil an extremely trippy (if appropriate) video for the...
Director-cowriter Dee Rees (Bessie) gives this 1940s drama such an epic scale that it might...
Based on real events a century ago that still resonate loudly today, this movie takes...
This new take on the Thomas Hardy classic vividly captures the story's modern themes through...
Throughout the late 19th Century and early 20th Century, a secret war took place on...
Bathsheba Everdene (Carey Mulligan) is a beautiful young, yet poor woman. After saving the life...
The Coen brothers have a wry twinkle in their eyes as they take us on...
Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) is the perfect director to take on F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic...
Llewyn Davis is a struggling folk musician attempting to find his place in the world...
When Nick Carraway moved from the Midwest to New York in 1922 to kick start...
It is 1922 and Nick Carraway, a Midwesterner who moved to New York to kick...
This unflinching, thoughtful drama about sex addiction is made with such skill and honesty that...
Based on the James Sallis novel, this lean, stylish thriller is confidently assembled to pull...
A man who is known only as The Driver moonlights as a getaway driver at...