Carey Hart has branded Pink as ''the true hero of their house'' as they marked Mother's Day on Sunday (10.05.20).

The professional freestyle motocross competitor took to social media to praise his spouse after her current coronavirus battle and looking after Willow, eight, and Jameson, three.

Taking to Instagram, he shared: ''This is a next level mother right here. The love and attention that she gives to our children, is second to none. Her ability to juggle mother, musician, wife, and friend is crazy!! Through this crazy quarantine and covid infection, she has been the true hero of our house. Jameson has had a rough road with getting sick, and she has been a champion. I'm so proud of you baby for the mother and person that you are. Be proud, and enjoy your Mother's Day. And yes, I had to draw pants on Jameson since we can't keep clothes on him ... I love you baby!!!! (sic)''

Meanwhile, Carey previously insisted he is ''so proud'' of Pink.

To celebrate the end of the 'Beautiful Trauma' European tour, he wrote: ''Congrats baby! All I can say is 'wow,' I'm so proud of the person you are, you've pulled off the impossible. Record-setting tour, chart-topping album, amazing mother, and loving wife. I'm so fortunate to be shotgun with you through the whole experience. I love you so much, and can't wait to celebrate life with you after the tour.''

And Pink revealed she and Carey had been having joint therapy throughout their marriage.

She said: ''We have been in couples counselling almost our entire 17 years that we've been together.''

And the 'Just Give Me A Reason' singer also opened up about her anxiety and depression and admitted she can relate to others who suffer.

She added: ''For my generation I feel like it was depression and suicide and suicide is super prevalent still, but now it's like it comes from a place of anxiety ... And I get that, I fully understand that, and I've been depressed; I have anxiety. I overthink everything.''