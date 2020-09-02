Artist:
Song title: WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Year: 2020
Genre(s): Rap, Hip-hop

By far the most talked about video of the year, 'WAP' is a sex-positive anthem from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion which has garnered equal parts controversy and outrage, and thorough praise. It samples Frank Ski's 1993 single 'Whores in This House' and is set to feature on Cardi B's next album.

