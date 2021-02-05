"B*****s want smoke till I bring it to they door step! Tell that b***h back, back, breath smell like horse sex!" came the announcement from Cardi B as she dropped her latest single, 'Up'. The forthright rapper, who had one of the biggest hits of the year in 2020 with her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration 'WAP', released her new single together with her extravagant, technicolor video.
2020 was a huge year for Cardi B, she was named Billboard's 'Woman Of The Year', she set a record for first week streaming with 'WAP', will receive a Grammy nomination for it next year and picked up (no pun intended) numerous other accolades. It is slightly ironic then, given such a good year, that her new video starts with Cardi B stood in a grave yard, dressed in a little black dress and stockings and suspenders in front of a grave stone that reads 'RIP 2020'.
Cardi's opening outfit is just one of an extraordinary amount of costumes that she has throughout the course of the video, including a sky-blue two piece with choker, gold lame, jewel encrusted swimsuit and a barely there cellophane number. It's a visual spectacle that you can't take your eyes off.
The song itself will no doubt have Mum's and Dad's expressing there displeasure as it's certainly not safe for work, however in a recent interview Cardi B explained that she had decided to make a conscious move away from the sexual themes of her last record.
'Up' precedes Cardi's new album which should be out later this year. She's already recorded 50 songs but is having trouble closing it out as she explained, "If I’m not satisfied, I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear.” Let's hope she is satisfied at some point soon!
