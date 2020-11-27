Cardi B says her husband Offset's sneakers collection is "ridiculous".

The 'WAP' hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories to show the Migos star's 3,200 pairs of shoes and claimed she only has "like 500” of her own.

Cardi - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset - said in the clip: “This is ridiculous.

"Guys when I tell you this man owns like 3,000 pairs of shoes. 3,200 pairs of shoes. And I think I own like 500 shoes. This man got so much f***** sneakers it’s not even funny. Jesus.”

Offset insisted that what was on camera is “only a quarter” of his collection.

Meanwhile, Offset recently defended his wife's Hermés Birkin handbag stash.

A viral tweet posted recently claimed that the iconic handbags are "losing their value" because Black female rappers make them less "exclusive", and Offset hit back at the trolls, insisting "black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate".

He wrote online: "Stop letting people on the internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get. Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate ... by the way hip hop starts the trends."

Cardi had slammed the racist comments.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker fumed: "I've been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they were also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store ... Why are you questioning if Black women could get a bag from the Hermés store; y'all don't do this to these white celebrities. So why is it that y'all gotta be asking us? What the f***? It just makes you want to brag like, 'B**** do you know who the f*** you're talking to?' But no, I'm not even going to take it there."