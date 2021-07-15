Cardi B and Normani are releasing a new single together this week.

The two pop stars have teamed up on new track 'Wild Side' which is set to drop on Friday (07.16.21) and there is also a video on the way.

After the song was announced, Cardi wrote: "The world is ready for Normani supremacy !!!! (sic)"

And the former Fifth Harmony singer is clearly excited, as she added: "Okay soooooo I just watched the video again... sis what the actual f*** (sic)"

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker also heaped praise on the track - Normani's first single in two years - as she hinted fan might be surprised by what they hear.

Taking to her Instagram Story, she said: "You guys are going to see Normani in a different light-.

"I feel like this is [her] big comeback and I want you guys to treat it like its her birthday.

"This song is amazing. I'm just so proud of her."

Earlier this year Normani, 24, teased new music as she continues to work on her highly anticipated debut solo album.

Back in March, the R&B star set tongues wagging when she tweeted: "wow... the record I’m making right now (sic)"

previously admitted her new tunes sounded "way better" when she stopped trying to conform.

She explained: "For a long time, I was stressed out about checking boxes like, ‘Is this black enough? Is this pop enough?’ But music started feeling way better when I just went into the studio with the mentality of being Normani."

And the chart-topping singer insisted she's determined to be authentic with her solo album.

She added: "People will always remember how you made them feel and what a record did for them.

"My lyrics have more depth, and they’re more intentional and come from a more authentic place, because I now feel more connected to myself than before."