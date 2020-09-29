Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Fashion Nova to create a denim line for tall women.

The 'Savage' hitmaker took to Instagram to share a series of snaps of herself trying on a sample of a ripped pair of blue jeans she was sent to test out for the range, which she teased is ''coming soon''.

She captioned the post: ''Nothing REAL can be threatened.

oh yeah and remember when I said I was collaborating with @fashionnova to make jeans for tall women. These are the first samples coming soon. (sic)''

There's no official word on when the line will be released.

The 25-year-old rapper is making a name for herself in the fashion industry, having already starred in Coach's Spring 2021 campaign, as well as the designer label's holiday launch last year, alongside the likes of Yara Shahidi, Fernanda Ly, Kate Moss and Miles Heizer.

Meanwhile, it's thanks to their mutual friends in the fashion industry that Cardi B and Megan came to collaborate on their mega-hit, 'WAP'.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker revealed how their respective wardrobe stylists put them in contact with each other.

She shared recently: ''My stylist, my wardrobe stylist, he linked up with her wardrobe stylist and they were like, 'You know, we were having such a good time and we were talking about you guys. Yo, when are you guys ever going to link up? What's going on? What's good?'''