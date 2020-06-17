Cardi B has teased new music is ''coming''.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - whose breakout hit was released three years ago - took to Twitter to respond to fans who were asking when they can expect to hear what she's been working on.

One wrote: ''Hey... we're ready for new tunes @iamcardib'', to which she replied: ''I'm coming.''

When another of her 12.4 million followers said they were ''desperate'' for more, she teased: ''It's comin .Its going to hit too!!! (sic)''

Last month, the rapper told fans her new single will drop ''very soon''.

The 27-year-old megastar hasn't released a single of her own since 'Press' in May last year, but she reassured her following that they will be able to hear some of her new material in the very near future.

Speaking in an Instagram Live, she said: ''My single is coming very, very soon, OK guys.''

She then joked: ''My single is coming when I lose weight. Never!''

In March, Cardi revealed her new single had been delayed due to coronavirus.

Responding to a fan's request for an update on her new song, Cardi wrote on Twitter: ''It's delay due to the virus (sic)''

The star has released just one album so far, 'Invasion of Privacy', which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart.

But just last month, the 'I Like It' hitmaker posted the ''hard-hitting'' intro for her second album on social media.

She shared a clip of the track which will appear at the start of her as-yet-untitled follow-up to 2018's acclaimed LP.

It features a tribute to Isaiah Rodgers, the NFL cornerback for the Indianapolis Colts, who is seen on field as running commentary plays.

Cardi then breaks into her track 'Get Up 10' from her first album, and sings: ''Just 'cause I been on the road don't mean I been on the run

''And you gon' have to learn to hold your tongue or hold the gun.''

Alongside the 60-second snippet, she tweeted: ''Sooo dope this make me soo happy .My new album intro going to Hit just as hard ! (sic)''

And she said: ''This makes me feel so good.That's why I'm going hard on my new Intro! CONGRATS @Isaiahrodgers (sic)''

Cardi has been working on her new record during lockdown.