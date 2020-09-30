Cardi B has filed papers to trademark 'WAP', the name of her hit single, to use for a range of clothes, drinks and accesories.
Cardi B has filed documents to trademark 'WAP' for a range of clothes, accessories and drinks.
The 27-year-old rapper released the single 'WAP' - which is a three-letter acronym for ''Wet A** P**** - with Megan Thee Stallion in August and the track went on to become a smash hit around the globe
Now, Cardi is looking to cash in further on the song's success and filed documents last week which trademark the title so it can be used for products such as women's clothing, headwear, footwear, sports bags, purses, luggage, posters, stickers and jewellery.
The hip hop superstar also listed the wish to use 'WAP' as a trademark for an array of beverages, such as energy drinks, soft drinks, mineral water, beer and liquor, according to a report by TMZ.
Cardi has already released a capsule collection comprised of 'WAP' emblazoned raincoats and umbrellas as well as cropped hoodies and T-shirts which feature the single's cover artwork.
The limited edition line also featured sweat shirts, joggers and a sports bra and biker short set which all featured the WAP graffiti-style logo.
As well as it's sexually explicit lyrics, 'WAP' also attracted much attention thanks to the accompanying music video which featured cameos from several famous faces, including Kylie Jenner, Normani and Rosalia, whilst the 'WAP' dance performed by Cardi and Megan sparked a viral sensation with fans attempting to recreate it on TikTok and Instagram.
This is not the first time that Cardi has tried to trademark a catchphrase.
In July 2019, the 'I Like It' hitmaker saw her application to trademark the catchphrase ''Okurr'' denied.
She had intended on using the word on an apparel line and various merchandise but the US Patent and Trademark Office has filed the term under ''widely-used commonplace expressions''.
