Cardi B created an OnlyFans account because she wanted to have more direct contact with her followers.

The 27-year-old rap star has been stuck at home in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she saw the platform as the perfect way to connect with her loyal supporters.

She shared: ''I created an OnlyFans because people are stuck at home more, but also just because I wanted to be on an app where I can talk only and specifically to my fans.

''There are certain times - a lot of times, actually - when I just want to talk to my fans, you know, my people. I don't wanna go live on Instagram or say my opinions on social media because people twist it and spin it. There are certain things I want only my fans to see, you know?''

Cardi also believes OnlyFans enables her to be more open about her own insecurities.

She told i-D magazine: ''I wanna be more open about my insecurities, what makes me happy and what makes me sad.

''I wanna be extremely transparent. And I'm not even talking about my body, you know, just my life. I feel like not everybody deserves to see it.''

Meanwhile, Cardi recently insisted she has no plans to quit the music business, despite constant criticism.

She said: ''I feel like people are attacking me because they want me to feel the pressure of bullying, and they want me to give up, and they want me to say, 'Oh, I quit music' or 'I'll delete my Instagram, delete my Twitter.' And I'm not willing to do that.

''No one will ever have that much power [over] me. Ain't no way that I'm going to quit.''