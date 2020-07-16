Cardi B wants her daughter to look as ''fly'' as her parents.

The 27-year-old rap star has insisted she wants her two-year-old daughter Kulture to dress stylishly, as she defended the decision to buy her lavish presents.

Responding to criticism after Kulture's dad, Migos rapper Offset, bought her a bright pink Birkin bag, Cardi said via Instagram Stories: ''When celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer s***, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that. They only care about toys and candy.'

''Yeah, they only care about toys and candy but the thing is the kids also go outside. You know what I'm saying? Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places, celebrity kids, they go do red carpets.''

Despite recent criticism, Cardi hopes her daughter always looks as stylish as her parents.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker continued: ''If I'm fly and Daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay, my kid's having the same same, you know what I'm saying?

''It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. Because if I was looking like a bad b****, expensive b**** and I have my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s***. So I'm not mad that Daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match Mommy.''

Cardi previously revealed that since having her daughter, she's learned her plans never work out the way she wants.

The rapper said: ''The biggest lesson is you're never on time. Things don't go as you plan, never! Motherhood is ... hard. People think it's easy but it's hard. We deserve more mother's days.''

Cardi also wants her daughter to ''dream big'' and ignore other people's opinions.

Asked what advice she'd have for her daughter, she shared: ''No matter what people say, dream big and follow it. I wish for her to be a successful business woman, independent woman, a confident woman.''