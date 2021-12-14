Cardi B has promised fans she will release her new album next year.
Cardi B has teased that her new album will be released in 2022.
The 'Up' rapper has been tied up with becoming a mother-of-two and also has a new movie role in 'Assisted Living' to prepare for.
But she has reassured fans that her follow-up to 2018's 'Invasion of Privacy' will be out next year.
She told fans on Instagram Live this week: “It’s been a lot trying to balance out my new motherf****** life.
“I have a lot of jobs now.
“I’m in a lot of positions that require a lot of my time, and on top of that, I gotta put out this album next year. Not only do I got to put out an album, but I gotta record a movie: I’ve got to do so much s***, y’all.”
Cardi - who revealed she gave birth to a son in September, a sibling to her and Migos star Offset's three-year-old daughter Kulture - gave a major update in April, when she vowed to disappear for a "very long time" to complete the record.
The 'WAP' hitmaker also explained how she stopped working on her hotly-anticipated second studio effort, due to the COVID-19 pandemic making her feel "discouraged" and not being able to properly promote or tour it.
She said: “I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I was like: ‘I gotta put out my album this year.' But, then I just stopped working on my album out of nowhere because I feel like the whole COVID thing discouraged me to put out my album. Because I want to put out an album, and I want to tour.
"I don’t feel like if I do like, an album promo run and everything, like, there’s no feelings to it, me doing interviews with people through a computer. I want to meet up with people. I want to have a conversation. It’s a better vibe."
The Grammy-winner also plans to host a series of album releases parties, which she couldn't do with the coronavirus restrictions.
She said: “I love album release parties. I would love an album release party in New York. I could have one in Atlanta, but I want one also at home. And I want to see people. I shouldn’t fly out 50 of my friends just so they could be there in Atlanta and then somebody might catch COVID. No. So, it’s just something that I stopped, but then now that I keep putting out my singles, I keep saying like: ‘Damn. I have no choice but to put out my album this year.'”
