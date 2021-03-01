Cardi B would love to record a song featuring Lizzo.

The 'Up' hitmaker took to Twitter over the weekend to show her appreciation for the 'Juice' singer by sharing a series of snaps of her on the social media site.She captioned the post: "These pics do it for me."

The 28-year-old rapper was then inundated with requests for her to team up with the 32-year-old star on a song, but slammed her fans for piling on the pressure for her to make music constantly.

She responded to one follower: "Can I do a song first thst I can put her on (sic)"

Cardi told another Twitter user: "Ok but stop pressuring me to do stuff .I can’t even show love to people with 100 collab collab collab (sic)"

The hip-hop superstar declaring her love for Lizzo comes after she revealed the 'Truth Hurts' hitmaker wanted to be in her music video for 'WAP', but wasn't available at the time it was filmed.

Cardi - who appeared alongside Lizzo in the 2019 film 'Hustlers' - said: “I’m cool with Lizzo and everything. Like, we’ve been sending DMs to each other and all that.“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything.”

Meanwhile, the 'I Like It' hitmaker recently admitted there are "crazy expectations" for female rap stars.

Cardi insisted there is a lot of pressure placed on herself and her peers to not "fail", because people are constantly "comparing" them.

The Grammy-winner is working towards the release of her follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut studio album, 'Invasion of Privacy', and confessed she will feel "really sad" if it doesn't do as well as its predecessor.

Speaking to Mariah Carey for Interview magazine, she said: "People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap. It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like they want to see you fail. I hate the feeling when I don’t do something really good. So I want my s*** to be good because my last album did so well, and if this one doesn’t do well, I’m going to feel really sad."