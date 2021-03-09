'WAP' hitmaker Cardi B has admitted to suffering nightmares about her school days.
Cardi B still has nightmares about her school days.
The 28-year-old rap star is now one of the world's best-selling music artists, but Cardi admits she still scary flashbacks to her time in school.
She wrote on Twitter: "I hate having nightmares of me failing a test or being back in highschool wit no shoes on in the hallway. It’s the weirdest thing .... Ya get those type of dreams? (sic)"
One of Cardi's followers subsequently admitted to having nightmares about not graduating from school.
And in response, Cardi - who attended Renaissance High School for Musical Theater & Technology in New York - wrote: "YAAAASSS I F****** HATE THOSE TOO.I be having panic attacks in my sleep specially cause I almost didn’t graduate cause of a gym credit IN REAL LIFE ! (sic)"
Asked by another follower to elaborate on her comment, Cardi explained: "You need like 8 gym credits to graduate in NY but I used to skip gym ...I had to attend a HIV awareness marathon for a credit , Saturday gym class and had to pay 80 dollars to for a cpr class my last month in school just for 3 gym credits cause I failed gym 10 & 11 grade. (sic)"
Meanwhile, Cardi recently insisted she's earned the right to talk-up her career achievements.
The rap star also revealed she's already looking forward to her next project.
She wrote: "Let us talk our s*** and brag for a day ,WE DESERVE It ! When it comes to Cardi it’s always something we work hard .We humble we deserve to get big cocky for at least a day .I’m sooo happy!!! I can’t wait for my next project ! (sic)"
As life gets one step closer to normality for those affected by the impact of the CoVID19 pandemic we take a look forward to what's fresh, new and...
The normally uneventful month of February saw a lot more activity than the norm as 2021 saw significant signs of hope and optimism begin to appear.
Maximo Park return with their first full length studio album in nearly four years as they release 'Nature Always Wins'.
Yes, I know, it's far too early to call out contenders for the Top Ten Albums of 2021 but, if 'In Quiet Moments' by Lost Horizons doesn't feature...
Maisie Peters first release of 2021, 'John Hughes Movie', is as an inspired, individual and thought provoking concept that showcases the singers ever...
Wolf Alice make a long awaited return ahead of the release of their third album with a new single and video, 'The Last Man On Earth'.
Tom Odell returns with new song, 'numb', his first single in nearly two years.