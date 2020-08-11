Cardi B wants a US President who ''understands the pain of the people''.

The 27-year-old rap star is an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, describing him as an ineffectual leader, and she has accused the President of ''just saying things'' simply to win votes.

She said: ''Those people that he caters [to], he's not going to do anything for them.

''It's not like Republicans are getting better housing. It's not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They're not. He's not doing anything for anybody. He's just saying things that appease the same people.''

Cardi thinks that President Trump ought to be more empathetic and accountable to voters.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who previously worked as a stripper in order to escape poverty - told the September issue of ELLE magazine: ''I want a President who makes me feel secure. I want a President who understands the pain of the people. I want a President who is going to give us answers.

''That's why I like [New York governor Andrew] Cuomo. I like him because he makes me feel like he's listening to me.''

Cardi has also called for justice for Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old black woman who was fatally shot by plainclothes police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

She said: ''That is so insane to me. [I saw] Breonna Taylor's name everywhere, but I didn't really know her story.

''What they did to her is really f***** up. Really f****** up.

''What's the excuse? Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn't what he did a crime? It's a crime! And no apology. No apology.

''No video of the cop coming out crying, 'I f***** up. I don't this. I don't that.' Nothing. It's nothing. I don't even know how her mom still holds her head up. Unbelievable.''