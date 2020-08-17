Cardi B can't listen to songs from 2013 because they trigger ''bad memories''.

The 27-year-old rap star has described the year as the worst of her life, and claimed she can't wait until she turns 80 so she'll ''completely forget'' about the time.

The former stripper - who emerged as a social media star in 2013, when videos on her Instagram and Vine helped her to go viral - wrote on Twitter: ''2013 had to be the worst year of my life .I can't even listen to some songs that came out that year,I get bad memories and heart gets crazy heavy.I can't wait till I'm 80 and completely forget bout that year . (sic)''

Asked by one of her followers why she was suddenly reminiscing about the year, Cardi replied: ''Cause I was listening to some damn songs and now a b**** sick (sic)''

Meanwhile, Cardi recently revealed she created an OnlyFans account because she wanted more direct contact with her followers.

The 'WAP' hitmaker has been stuck at home in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she saw the platform as the perfect way to connect with her fans.

She shared: ''I created an OnlyFans because people are stuck at home more, but also just because I wanted to be on an app where I can talk only and specifically to my fans.

''There are certain times - a lot of times, actually - when I just want to talk to my fans, you know, my people. I don't wanna go live on Instagram or say my opinions on social media because people twist it and spin it. There are certain things I want only my fans to see, you know?''