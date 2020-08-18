Cardi B worries her daughter will be ''targeted'' for her skin colour.
The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who has Kulture Kiari, two, with her husband Offset - admits she fears her family being ''targeted'' and being subjected to ''animosity'' because of the colour of their skin.
She shared: ''And you know, this prejudice is dangerous. It could be the start of a civil war. It makes people feel uncomfortable around different people. Nobody wants to feel targeted. Nobody wants animosity. Everybody just wants the best for themselves, their future, their kids' future. I don't want to have to tell my kid, 'You have to be careful going to the store. Don't wear a hoodie. Please don't get stopped.' We don't want that. And I don't want to feel a certain type of animosity for a different race, because I feel like they get it easier than us. Nobody wants to feel like that. Why can't we just work with each other?''
And the 27-year-old rapper wants ''justice'' for Black people.
She said: ''And you know, I feel like Black people, we're not asking for sympathy, we're not asking for charity - we are just asking for equality. We are asking for fairness, and we are asking for justice. That is all. I feel like everything people are asking for is getting interpreted in a very different way. No, it's simple: We just want justice. We want to feel like Americans.''
And Cardi is so ''tired'' of racism.
Speaking to the September issue of Elle magazine, she added: ''Racism has always existed. But I feel like right now, there's just a lot of tension. And we need somebody to clean that up. I'm just so tired of it.''
