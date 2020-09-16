Cardi B reportedly wants her divorce from Offset to be ''amicable''.

The 'WAP' hitmaker filed legal documents to end her three-year marriage to the Migos rapper earlier this week, and it has now been claimed she has asked her legal team to amend her paperwork, after they reportedly made it seem like she had issues with Offset's parenting.

Cardi's initial paperwork - which was filed by her lawyer - sought legal custody and primary physical custody of her and Offset's two-year-old daughter Kulture, as well as seeking child support payments.

However, sources have now told TMZ the 27-year-old rapper ''didn't know'' her lawyer was positioning her case in that way, and has asked her legal team to change her paperwork to reflect her wishes for an ''amicable'' divorce.

Insiders say Cardi is actually looking for joint custody of Kulture with a positive ''co-parenting situation'', and doesn't want any support from Offset in the financial department.

Offset is yet to respond to the divorce petition.

Meanwhile, the marriage breakdown comes after Offset and Cardi briefly split in 2018 before sparking reconciliation rumours in that December when they were spotted together in Puerto Rico, and later confirming speculation they had rekindled their romance when they attended the 2019 Grammy Awards together.

At the time, the 'I Like It' rapper accused the Migos star of being unfaithful, but they were said to be trying to work things out for the sake of their daughter.

Offset made a number of public gestures to get Cardi back, including crashing her set at Rolling Loud festival in LA with a huge 'Take Me Back Cardi' sign made out of white and red roses.

Although she initially rejected his apology, he still thought it was the right thing to do.

He tweeted at the time: ''All of my wrongs have been made public, i figure it's only right that my apologies are made public too. A ***** was just trying .....thank god I ain't got no balloons sheeesh (sic)''