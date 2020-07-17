Cardi B has defended Offset's decision to give their two-year-old daughter a Birkin bag.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who has Kulture Kiari, two, with her rapper husband - has pushed back against their critics after her spouse gifted their daughter the expensive designer bag for her recent birthday.

Defending his decision, she shared on her Instagram stories: ''I know when celebrities buy their kids jewellery and designer s***, people be like, 'Kids don't care about that, they only care about toys and candy.' But the thing is, kids also go outside. Kids go to restaurants, kids go to fancy places. Celebrity kids, they go do red carpets. And if I'm fly, and daddy's fly, then so is the kid. If I'm wearing Cha-nay-nay [Chanel], my kid's having the same thing. It's not up to what the kids like. If it was the kids, they'd be outside in diapers. No, cause if I was looking like a bad b*****, expensive b****, and I had my kid looking like a bum bum, then y'all would be talking s***. So, I'm not mad that daddy bought baby a Birkin. She's gonna match mommy.''

Meanwhile, Cardi previously confessed she was an ''emotional mess'' thinking about her daughter's birthday.

Ahead of the celebration, she wrote on Instagram at the time: ''My baby turn 2 tomorrow. I been a emotional mess. Love her so much. (sic)''

And Cardi wants her daughter to ''dream big'' and ignore other people's opinions as she gets older.

Asked what advice she'd have for her daughter, she added: ''No matter what people say, dream big and follow it. I wish for her to be a successful business woman, independent woman, a confident woman.''