Cardi B's daughter has her own Instagram account.

The 'WAP' hitmaker has started up an account for her two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari on the photo-sharing site.

Sharing the news on her own Instagram account, which has over 75 million followers, Cardi wrote: ''Follow @Kulturekiari new IG...soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up (sic)''

Kulture already has 580,000 followers on the page, which is managed solely by her mother - who recently announced she was divorcing her husband and Kulture's father, Offset.

The biography on the page reads: ''Hey buddies ... Kulture official page ... I like everything pink ... Spoiled ... This page is managed by my mommy @iamcardib (sic)''

Cardi also shared a photograph of her with Kulture, captioning it: ''Me and my mommy ..... My mom was annoying me but it's ok cause I look cute. (sic)''

Whilst she also shared a video of Kulture scrolling through her own Instagram account.

She wrote on the page: ''On my Instagram making sure my mommy don't post nothing embarrassing on my page ... OMG! I just love this song (sic)''

Meanwhile, Cardi previously insisted she is a ''really good'' mother and says spending time with her child is like a ''slice of heaven''.

She shared: ''She is so fun, she is cool, like, I love her, she's like my little best friend. She just makes the gloomiest days like sunshine. I love it. It's is slice of heaven.''

Despite this, Cardi finds it tough trying to balance her successful music career with the stresses of raising a child.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker also explained that while she initially wanted to hire a nanny to help raise Kulture, she ultimately had a change of heart.

She told E! News: ''You're scared to get a nanny because you don't want anybody around them. You cannot just travel with your baby all the time, like they get sick.''