Cardi B won't let her divorce ruin her birthday plans.

The 'WAP' hitmaker - who recently announced she is ending her marriage to rapper Offset - is keen to head abroad for her 28th birthday next month.

Taking to social media, Cardi shared her plans with fans and revealed she wants to ''chill'' in Miami or the Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, the 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture - previously insisted she has ''not shed one tear'' over her split from her husband.

She said: ''I want to say thank you so much. However, like, I don't really need it. I'm okay. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear ... This time, I wasn't crying. Wanna know why? The reason my divorce is not because of none of that s*** that ever happened before. It's not because the cheating. I'm seeing people [saying] 'Oh, he has a baby on the way.' That's a whole f*** complete lie ... I just got tired of f****** arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye. When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be ... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people.''

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset by submitting documents to the Superior Court, Fulton County under their real names - Belcalis Almanzar and Kiari Cephus.

Offset and Cardi also briefly split in 2018 before sparking reconciliation rumours in that December when they were spotted together in Puerto Rico, and later confirming speculation they had rekindled their romance when they attended the 2019 Grammy Awards together. At the time, the 'I Like It' rapper accused the Migos star of being unfaithful, but they were said to be trying to work things out for the sake of their daughter Kulture. And it was then that Cardi insisted ''nothing'' could make her ''change her mind'' over her decision to leave him.