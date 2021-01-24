Cardi B will continue to speak her mind on social media.

The chart-topping rap star has insisted she won't shy away from posting divisive things on social media, after bemoaning criticism of new US President Joe Biden.

Cardi, 28, wrote on Twitter: "How they trying to impeach Biden already ? He hasn’t even taken a s*** at the White House yet .This just shows me how delusional and dumb people can be. (sic)"

The rapper was subsequently told to "stay in [her] lane" and avoid speaking about politics on social media.

In response, the outspoken star explained: "This is my lane .Im a American that pays taxes right ?Are you a politician? ....No! Sooo how is this your landless more then mine ? (sic)"

Cardi has been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, Biden's predecessor, in recent months.

The rap star blasted Trump in an interview last year, describing him as an ineffectual leader.

Cardi said: "Those people that he caters [to], he’s not going to do anything for them. It’s not like Republicans are getting better housing. It’s not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They’re not.

"He’s not doing anything for anybody. He’s just saying things that appease the same people."

Cardi hopes Biden will adopt an entirely different approach.

She explained: "I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers.

"That’s why I like [New York governor Andrew] Cuomo. I like him because he makes me feel like he’s listening to me."