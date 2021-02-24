Cardi B has admitted there are "crazy expectations" for female rap stars.

The 'Up' hitmaker insisted there is a lot of pressure placed on herself and her peers to not "fail", because people are constantly "comparing" them.

Cardi is working towards the release of her follow-up to her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut studio album, 'Invasion of Privacy', and confessed she will feel "really sad" if it doesn't do as well as its predecessor.

Speaking to Mariah Carey for Interview magazine, she admitted: "People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap. It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like they want to see you fail. I hate the feeling when I don’t do something really good. So I want my s*** to be good because my last album did so well, and if this one doesn’t do well, I’m going to feel really sad."

The 'Be Careful' rapper also revealed her team are "rushing" her to release the LP, but she's unsure if it's "the right time".

Cardi said: "I feel like I’m missing some songs. Everybody’s rushing me to put it out, but I don’t know if it’s the right time."

Elsewhere, the 'WAP' hitmaker discussed the "hate" she gets on social media and admitted she knows her fans "feel the pressure" of "constantly defending [her] a**".

She shared: "Last year, because I hadn’t put out music for a long time, social media was saying, 'She’s over. I told you she was only going to last this and that amount. She’s so mediocre.' So I used to ask some of my fans, 'You think it’s really over for me?' They gave me encouragement, like, 'I don’t think you really understand who you are.' I get a lot of hate on social media, so if I feel the pressure, I know my fans feel the pressure of constantly defending my a**. I feel a close connection to them because my team doesn’t always know what’s going on, my husband doesn’t really understand social media, but my fans understand. That’s their world."