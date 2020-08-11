Cardi B and Offset have ''a lot of trust'' between them.

The 'WAP' hitmaker has been married to the Migos rapper - with whom she has two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari - since 2017, and although Offset has been accused of being unfaithful in the past, Cardi says she doesn't let the rumours get to her because she has faith in her husband.

She said: ''I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world.''

And Cardi thinks people like starting rumours about her relationship because they ''want her to be heartbroken''.

She added: ''There's always rumours about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumours because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt.''

Despite her outspoken nature, the 27-year-old rapper doesn't speak about her love life that often, instead preferring to let her music do the talking.

She said: ''If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I'm going to put it in the f****** music, and you can buy it, too. I'm not going to give it to you all for free ... I don't really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit.''

In addition to addressing criticism surrounding her relationship, Cardi also spoke about being ''cancelled'' on social media, which has left her feeling as though she has ''a target on her back''.

She told ELLE magazine: ''I feel like people are attacking me because they want me to feel the pressure of bullying, and they want me to give up, and they want me to say, 'Oh, I quit music' or 'I'll delete my Instagram, delete my Twitter.' And I'm not willing to do that. No one will ever have that much power [over] me.

''Ain't no way that I'm going to quit. I don't give a f*** if the whole world picks on me. I don't give a f*** if people make up lies about me every single day. I want to make it really clear that nobody can ever make me quit.''