Cardi B's daughter has entered her ''terrible twos'' phase.

The 'I Like It' hitmaker has her daughter Kulture Kiari with her husband Offset, and although the tot only celebrated her second birthday last month, Cardi has revealed she's already beginning to throw ''tantrums'' that have become synonymous with toddlers.

She said: ''It's like, wow. These terrible two things. It doesn't come in the middle. It just comes right away. Her tantrums sometimes, I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh. This is crazy.' ''

And Cardi says Kulture's tantrums often revolve around food, especially when she isn't allowed to munch on high sugar treats.

The 27-year-old rapper added: ''She wants to eat ice cream. It can be like 11 o'clock and it's like, 'You want ice cream right now? I know how you get when you eat ice cream or a certain type of candy.' She just gets too hyper. I'll be like, 'Oh my gosh. I'm dealing with a me' ... She has this look where I'll be like, 'You are up to no good.' ''

Despite her bad moods, Cardi insists Kulture is still ''such a sweet and funny person''.

The rapper also hit out at online mommy-shamers, whom she finds ''so f****** annoying'', but admitted seeing other mothers share their experiences has made her more understanding.

Speaking during an interview with Radio.com, she said: ''When a mom is telling me they're having a break [down] or a messed up moment, or they're tired or they feel overwhelmed, like, I definitely understand exactly how they feel. I just get it now.''

Meanwhile, the 'WAP' singer said she was an ''emotional mess'' ahead of Kulture's second birthday on July 10.

She wrote on social media the day before Kulture's big day: ''My baby turn 2 tomorrow. I been a emotional mess. Love her so much. (sic)''