Cardi B says Offset's maths skills are a ''turn on''.

The 27-year-old star made the unusual confession - which she acknowledged ''might be weird'' - on social media as she praised his ''sexy'' numerical talents.

She tweeted: ''Okay so this might be weird but one of the things that turn me on bout my man is that he is really good in math lmaaaooooooo.

''Like that s*** so sexy to me. (sic)''

Cardi and Offset - who have two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari together - have been married since 2017, and although he has been accused of being unfaithful in the past, she doesn't let the rumours get to her because she has faith in her husband.

She recently said: ''I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world.''

The 'WAP' hitmaker suggested people like starting rumours about her relationship because they ''want her to be heartbroken''.

She added: ''There's always rumours about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumours because they want me to be heartbroken. They want me to be hurt.''

Despite her outspoken nature, the rapper doesn't speak about her love life that often, instead preferring to let her music do the talking.

She explained: ''If you all are so curious to know about my relationship and blah, blah, blah, I'm going to put it in the f****** music, and you can buy it, too.

''I'm not going to give it to you all for free ... I don't really like talking about love much, but I feel like I have to do it, just because I want people to know a little bit.''