Cardi B has dropped her second collection with Reebok.

Following the 90s-inspired drop named Summertime Fine - which included "waist-snatching" tights and "curve-hugging silhouettes", designed to make women feel "sexy and confident" - the 'WAP' hitmaker is back with a new selection that pays homage to her home city of New York, and, specifically, The Big Apple at night.

She said in a statement regarding the Let Me Be … In My World Nighttime line: “Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection.

“These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on.”

The pieces include shiny metallic classic shoes and comfortable size-inclusive athletic wear.

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that the 29-year-old rap megastar wants to leave her own "mark in fashion".

The music star is known for her bold and vivacious red carpet looks and her long-time stylist, Kollin Carter - who worked with her before she shot to fame in 2017 with hit single 'Bodak Yellow' - revealed his client has "no ego" and will work with her favourite go-to designer's alongside up-and-coming brand's to showcase their work.

He said: "I feel like it's one of those things where we really understand one another. And sometimes I'll push a bit or she'll push when it comes to ideas, like, she'll be down to do something but maybe a little hesitant or, like, she'll bring something to me, like, I wanna do this and it's like, 'Uh, I don't know, I don't think we should do that.'

"And then you know, vice versa. It's one of those things where it's really like a conversation with no ego and it's an honest conversation."

And the stylist added how the 'Please Me' hitmaker turns to "history" for inspiration.

He continued: "We pull from a lot of things we've been inspired by in the past, the history of fashion.

"The collaboration process is really easy when it comes to her. We have our go-to designers, but we also love working with new designers, big or small, it doesn't matter. Our collaboration processes are really fun and free because she allows everything to happen the way that it needs to, to create some kind of evolution or to leave a mark in fashion."