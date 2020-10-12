Cardi B celebrated her birthday by unveiling a new Reebok footwear collection.

The 28-year-old rapper marked her special day on Sunday (11.10.20) by launching her first-ever sneakers collaboration with the sportswear company.

She announced the news on her Instagram, writing: “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!

“As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Rebook.com #ReebokxCardi B”

The sneakers are inspired by streetwear styles with high-shine patent uppers and a see-through lifted midsole.

It comes in both adult and child sizes with the adult pairs retailing for $100 whereas the children’s sells for $50.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker celebrated her birthday with a wild bash in Las Vegas with her famous friends, including Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner.

She was gifted a five-tier cake built with a range of sex toys from Bellesa - a company that helps women to empower their sexuality.

Michelle Shnaidman, CEO and Founder of Bellesa, said: "Cardi is one of the most sexually empowered, and empowering, women in the world. When I saw her tweet that she 'will not surrender to the penis,' I knew we had to come through for her 28th birthday. Cardi has had a busy year and is an inspiration to women everywhere, the least we could do is offer her the relaxation she deserves.”

What’s more, Cardi recorded herself opening a birthday present from Kylie Jenner who gave her a powder blue Birkin bag.

She said in the clip: “Look at this Birkin! Thank you, Kylie Jenner. Bing Bylie — she goes by King Kylie but you know we gotta B, B, B.”

“Oooh, powder blue! I know I got a bathing suit to match this s–t…Omggg Thank you @kyliejenner.”