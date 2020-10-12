Cardi B marked her 28th birthday by launching her first ever Reebok footwear collection.
Cardi B celebrated her birthday by unveiling a new Reebok footwear collection.
The 28-year-old rapper marked her special day on Sunday (11.10.20) by launching her first-ever sneakers collaboration with the sportswear company.
She announced the news on her Instagram, writing: “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!
“As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Rebook.com #ReebokxCardi B”
The sneakers are inspired by streetwear styles with high-shine patent uppers and a see-through lifted midsole.
It comes in both adult and child sizes with the adult pairs retailing for $100 whereas the children’s sells for $50.
The ‘WAP’ hitmaker celebrated her birthday with a wild bash in Las Vegas with her famous friends, including Megan Thee Stallion and Kylie Jenner.
She was gifted a five-tier cake built with a range of sex toys from Bellesa - a company that helps women to empower their sexuality.
Michelle Shnaidman, CEO and Founder of Bellesa, said: "Cardi is one of the most sexually empowered, and empowering, women in the world. When I saw her tweet that she 'will not surrender to the penis,' I knew we had to come through for her 28th birthday. Cardi has had a busy year and is an inspiration to women everywhere, the least we could do is offer her the relaxation she deserves.”
What’s more, Cardi recorded herself opening a birthday present from Kylie Jenner who gave her a powder blue Birkin bag.
She said in the clip: “Look at this Birkin! Thank you, Kylie Jenner. Bing Bylie — she goes by King Kylie but you know we gotta B, B, B.”
“Oooh, powder blue! I know I got a bathing suit to match this s–t…Omggg Thank you @kyliejenner.”
With her fifth studio album 'Infinite Things' set to be released later this year, Paloma Faith unveils a music video for her newest song 'Better Than...
Remembering the iconic Toots Hibbert (1942-2020).
'The Great Escape' was released on this day (September 11th) in 1995.
We were actually quite excited about Marilyn Manson's WE ARE CHAOS. The question is whether or not we were sorely disappointed...
World Suicide Prevention Day is the day to remember some of the world's greatest artists.
Few bands reach the legendary status of of the greatest rock 'n' roll band in the world.
With his forthcoming album 'Heavy is the Head' set for release this December, Stormzy has dropped an animated video for a new single entitled...
It's time to start letting women be empowered by their sexual attitudes.