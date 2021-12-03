'WAP' hitmaker Cardi B joins Playboy as the company's first-ever creative director in residence, which will see her provide "artistic direction" across the brand.
Cardi B has joined Playboy as the company's first-ever creative director in residence.
The 'WAP' hitmaker - whose role will involve providing “artistic direction” across the iconic brand - will work on "co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more".
In a statement, she said: "It’s a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real. For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy.
"It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms. I have so many ideas already – I can’t wait!"
Meanwhile, the 29-year-old star is also helping Playboy to launch a new creator-led platform called CENTERFOLD.
She added: "Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future.
"This is what CENTERFOLD is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me."
CENTERFOLD is reportedly expected to launch this month, and it will serve as Playboy's social content platform to offer creators tools to directly interact with fans.
A press release outlining her responsibilities stated: "Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and more.
“In addition, Cardi B will serve as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy's upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.”
Sharing the news on Instagram, she said: "Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it's ME!!! Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know y’all are going to love what we put together.
“I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun. (sic)”
