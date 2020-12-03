Cardi B is "too shy" to ask male artists to collaborate with her.

The 'WAP’ hitmaker - who has appeared on songs with the likes of Bruno Mars and Maroon 5 - has admitted she doesn't have the nerve to ask some of her favourite male counterparts to jump on a track with her because she get's "star-struck" easily and fears she will sound "corny".

Speaking to Billboard before she was crowned Billboard Woman of the Year, she admitted: "When female artists are rising, you don’t have to put one down because the others are rising. Every single time a female rapper comes out, people wanna start fake beef. Maybe because they don’t see me [with other women] as often as people want to. The thing is, I’m shy — and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you. That’s why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven’t gotten yet because I’m scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I be thinking I’m corny, even though I’m funny."

The 28-year-old rapper - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - also admitted she gets embarrassed when she sings songs that show off her "lovey-dovey side".

Asked if she was able to get more personal on her upcoming second studio album - the follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed 'Invasion of Privacy’ - she said: "Kinda sorta, but then again, when it comes to me writing or putting ideas of my personal life [in the music], I get really shy. When I perform songs like 'Be Careful' or 'Ring', I usually close my eyes because I get really shy about showing that lovey-dovey side. Even to my engineer, I start giggling. I be like, 'Oh, my God, I can’t. This is so embarrassing.'"

The 'I Like It' hitmaker also teased a song with another female artist on the record which gets "very personal and deep", so much so that she needed to take regular breaks whilst laying it down in the studio.

She added: "I have one song that is very personal and deep. It’s with another female artist, but even when I was recording it, I had to take a lot of breaks. I was looking at my engineer and he was looking like, 'Yeah, Cardi, I feel you.'"