Cardi B is not impressed by celebrities who don't shower.

The 'WAP' hitmaker has blasted a growing list of stars who revealed they do not shower as often as they should.

She tweeted: "Wassup with people saying they don’t shower?"

The 28-year-old controversial rapper coupled her comment with a raised eyebrow emoji as she expressed her disgust.

She added: "It's giving itchy!"

Her comments come after A-list married couple Ashton Kutcher, 43, and Mila Kunis, 37, told of their questionable showering habits last month on the 'Armchair Expert' podcast.

Ashton said: "I wash my armpits and crotch daily and nothing else ever."

Following his admission, Mila - who used to star on 'That 70s Show' wither her spouse - revealed that she only washes her "slits and t*** and admitted that she refrained from bathing her children Wyatt, six, and four-year-old Dimitri every day when they were babies.

Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, revealed he shared the pair's aversion to showering.

The 'Brokeback Mountain' star said: "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary."

He went on to explain that his choice to abstain from showing regularly is related to a preference for nature.

He said: " 'I do also think that there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

'Justice League' star Jason Momoa, 42, is definitely on team Cardi B, as he showers constantly.

He told 'Access Hollywood': "I'm not starting any trends. I shower, trust me. I'm Aquaman. I'm in the f****** water. Don’t worry about it. I'm Hawaiian. We got saltwater on me. We good."