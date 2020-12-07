Cardi B has hit back after being criticised for considering spending $88,000 (£65,000) on a designer handbag.

The 'I Like It' rapper took to Twitter to ask her 15.4 million followers whether she should splash the cash on the luxury purse, but was met with some criticism by some, with one person suggesting she should donate the price of the accessory to a charity instead.

Cardi's original tweet reads: "Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting (sic)"

And after one user told her to give the money to a good cause, the 'WAP' hitmaker pointed out that she has already given $2 million in 2020 to charity.

She wrote back: "I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated ? (sic)"

The Grammy-winner - who has two-year-old daughter Kulture with husband Offset - also paid £1 million to fans on Cash App in October and has a large extended family who she has been supporting financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

She wrote: "Also I donated a million dollars to fans thru cashapp 2 months ago (sic)"

Replying to her own tweet, she added: "Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ....If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you. (sic)”

Cardi defending her plans to buy the handbag comes after Offset recently defended his wife's Hermés Birkin stash.

A viral tweet posted recently claimed that the iconic handbags are "losing their value" because Black female rappers make them less "exclusive", and Offset hit back at the trolls, insisting "black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate".

He wrote online: "Stop letting people on the internet tell ya’ll who can get a Birkin at the store, and how many Birkin’s you can get. Black people having access to luxury shouldn’t be a debate ... by the way hip hop starts the trends."

Cardi had slammed the racist comments.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker fumed: "I've been seeing this tweet right. It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermés store and they were also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermés store ... Why are you questioning if Black women could get a bag from the Hermés store; y'all don't do this to these white celebrities. So why is it that y'all gotta be asking us? What the f***? It just makes you want to brag like, 'B**** do you know who the f*** you're talking to?' But no, I'm not even going to take it there.”