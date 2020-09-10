Cardi B claims she had to hire a private investigator after her address was leaked online.

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker has become a target for trolls because of her criticism of President Donald Trump, and though she tries to ''ignore'' their comments, she had to take action after her personal security was allegedly under threat.

Speaking on Instagram Live, she said: ''They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don't give a f***.

''Let me tell you something. S*** gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to dox my home, to put my house on fire. ''

And Cardi claimed the investigator tracked down the culprit, a teenage boy, whose parents were ''shook'' by his actions.

She continued: ''I literally hired a private investigator and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f****** teenager. His parents were shook.''

Elsewhere in the video, the 'WAP' hitmaker hit back at political commentator Candace Owens, who has branded the rapper ''illiterate'' and criticised her interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, and insisted she will continue to use her platform to encourage young people to vote.

She said: ''It's not a secret I use my platform to encourage people to vote. I love politics ... Today, Candace Owens said some real nasty things about me.

''I have millions of followers. I pay millions in taxes. I have the number one song in this country, I have the number one song in the United Kingdom, I have the number one song in Australia, I have the number one song in New Zealand...

''Just like I can make millions of people pop their p***y ... I can make millions of people go vote.''