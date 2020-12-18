Cardi B has teased fans that new music is coming "sooner than you guys think".

The 'I Like It' hitmaker has revealed she has new material arriving imminently, and though she didn't give a specific release date, she insisted it will be out in less than nine months.

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, she said: "Hi guys, it's me, Cardi B."

When one fan said: "We need new music", Cardi replied: "Yes, we need new music. Very, very soon. Sooner than you guys think. And no, it's not nine months or whatever. It's very, very f****** soon, okay."

The ‘Hustlers’ star is known to be working on a follow-up to 2018's critically-acclaimed 'Invasion of Privacy’

Meanwhile, the 'Finesse' hitmaker has just launched a new series on Messenger.

The 28-year-old rapper fronts the eight-episode show titled ‘Cardi Tries__’, which is available exclusively on Facebook Messenger's new Watch Together feature, and sees the star try her hand at a range of different activities.

Cardi is joined by celebrities such as Michelle Rodriguez, Damian Lillard, and Mickey Guyton on the show, which sees them experiencing new hobbies and careers including stunt car racing and working on a ranch.

In a statement, the ‘WAP’ hitmaker said: “I’ve teamed up with Messenger to create a new series called ‘Cardi Tries __’ where I get out of my comfort zone and try things I’ve never done in my life. So if y’all want to see me driving a stunt car or taking a ballet class, video call your friends and check it out on Messenger’s Watch Together feature!”

Episodes of the series air on Thursdays, with the first episode - which sees Cardi trying ballet with Debbie Allen of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ - available now, and the final episode taking place on February 4.

Fans will be able to enjoy the show in real-time over video calls with friends on Instagram, Messenger, and Messenger Rooms via Watch Together.