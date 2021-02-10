Cardi B has hit back at her haters and admitted she feels "great" in her skin.

The 'Up' hitmaker - who is married to Migos star Offset - took to Twitter this week to post a no-make-up video with no filter and her natural unbrushed hair on display.

And Cardi insisted she has "never been afraid of showing" her "real self", as she slammed those who try to "bring [her] down" when she is having success.

She captioned a video on Twitter: "When they see me doing good they try everything they can to bring me down .Talk about my face or talk about my marriage w.e they can.On the wake up ,no filter ,hair un brushed IDGAF .I feel great ! And I never been afraid of showing my real self . (sic)"

The 28-year-old rapper recently asked her followers for skincare advice for her breakout and she’s now insisted the "little blemishes" on her face won't stop her from feeling "good".

She said in the clip: "This is me without no makeup. No filter. You can see all the little blemishes on my face. S*** you can see my lips all chapped. I've been biting it all night. I just woke up 20 minutes ago. Didn't even brush my hair. Like I feel good! (sic)"

Cardi added: "I just want to let y'all know that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I'm great, that I'm happy. My record is doing great and just because you got so much hatred in your heart when I do great, y'all want to put it down, you can't. Ima stay on top with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b**** is doing good. (sic)"

Last month, the 'WAP' hitmaker took to the micro-blogging app to seek recommendations for her "extremely dry" skin and spots from her millions of followers.

The Grammy-winner explained that she tried a number of products, including those by brands such as Clinique and CeraVe, but they either did not work or gave her a bad reaction.

She wrote: "I been breaking out lately and my face is extremely dry.I don’t think these products are working.I think it’s the water out here .....What are some good products for little black heads break outs and dry skin on your face ? (sic)"

Alongside a close-up of the side of her face, she added: "This is my cheek...It’s been happening for like 3 months now ...S*** really is uncomfortable. (sic)"