Cardi B has compared fame to stripping.

The former stripper insists that she never compares herself to other artists because she is so confident in her own abilities as a rapper, and says she has had this attitude since her days as an exotic dancer.

She told America's Elle magazine: ''I bring something different. I am me, and that's how I've been since the club. I know when I get on the stage, I don't give a f*** if the next b****, or the b**** before me, was better than me. I know I'm going to get my coins. I know I'm bad because I'm different. I do different moves. I got a different bod.

''So, when these women are teasing everything, it's expected. Don't think that you're going to have all the money in the strip club. Don't think that every man is going to only give you the money. So don't expect you to be the only one who's going to hold number one on the Billboard [charts]. You've got to be confident in your own craft.''

Cardi, 27, also spoke about being ''cancelled'' on social media and insisted she has no plans to quit music, despite what her critics say.

She explained: ''I feel like people are attacking me because they want me to feel the pressure of bullying, and they want me to give up, and they want me to say, 'Oh, I quit music' or 'I'll delete my Instagram, delete my Twitter.' And I'm not willing to do that. No one will ever have that much power [over] me.

''Ain't no way that I'm going to quit. I don't give a f*** if the whole world picks on me. I don't give a f*** if people make up lies about me every single day. I want to make it really clear that nobody can ever make me quit.''