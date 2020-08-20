Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are giving away one million dollars via Twitter.

The 'WAP' singers have partnered with CashApp to ''celebrate all the powerful women out there'' with the cash giveaway on social media.

Megan tweeted: ''To all everyone supporting #WAP we see you!! we're partnering with Twitter and Cash App to celebrate all the powerful women out there by giving away a total of $1 million dollars. how can some $ help you or a woman you know right now. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty (sic).''

Cardi wrote: ''y'all made #WAP amazing!! we're partnering with Twitter and Cash App to give away a total of $1 million dollars to celebrate all you powerful women out there. tell us why you or a woman you know can use a piece of the $. drop your $cashtag and use #WAPParty (sic).''

Cardi, 27, then retweeted a number of fans who received $500 dollars each.

One person wrote: ''YOOO IM LITERALLY CRYING THANK YOU SO MUCH @iamcardib. IMMA RIDE OR DIE FOR U NO MATTER WHAT I HOPE YOU KNOW THAT !! (sic),'' and another tweeted: ''Thank you SO MUCH @iamcardib @theestallion the way I needed this!! Thank you so much I feel so blessed #WAPParty Y'all are amazing! (sic).''

Megan, 25, also retweeted fans, with one person writing: ''I'm not going to show the amount but i will say that i have been PRAYING so hard for a blessing and God did it thru @theestallion and @CashApp. Yall just dont know how bad we needed this...we can get food AND have a place to stay this week.. #WAPParty. WOW, im ugly crying rn (sic)'' and another fan added: ''OMFG THANK YOU!!!!!!!!! I'm speechless. You'll always be two of my favorite icons for empowering women and reclaiming female sexuality through your art!!!!! Thank you for supporting mine! #WAPParty (sic).''

Meanwhile, despite the song's success, Russell Brand recently questioned whether the 'WAP' music video is a ''feminist masterpiece or porn''.

The comedian discussed the controversial video - which also stars Kylie Jenner and Normani - on his YouTube channel, saying it is a ''capitalist objectification and commodification'' of females.

He explained: ''If male hip-hop tropes are about the potency of male sexuality ... and then the female video is a sort of celebration of sexual potency ... it's an emulation of a template that already exists and is established by males.

''Is it equality if it has been established by the former dominator? The answer is no.''

Russell made the comments shortly after Cardi admitted to being surprised by the reaction to the raunchy video.

The rap star said: ''I've been really surprised by the reaction, honestly.

''I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn't know it was going to be so controversial.

''I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn't think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know?''