Cardi B and Beyonce were set to release a collaboration in 2017 - before it was leaked.
In October of that year, engineer Michael Ashby, posted a picture of his computer screen on his Instagram Story and the file name 'Cardi B ft Beyonce demo' clearly on display.
He was then forced to apologise for the leak, but Cardi denied she had ever met him and that the song even existed.
However, a snippet of the song, believed to be called 'Wet', was leaked online.
Producer J White Did It - who co-produced Cardi's breakthrough hit 'Bodak Yellow' - has since claimed the track was definitely made, but that the pair decided to scrap it after the leak.
In a new video interview posted on social media, J - who has since teamed up with Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion on their 'Savage' remix - explained: ''I was just as giddy as everybody else.
''I was sitting there just waiting, looking on the internet then it leaked.
''Bro, three years ago I had a Beyoncé play with Cardi and that kinda went sour because it went viral that they was doing a song together and that cut out
''This time the song leaked before the song came out ... But listen, that song came out when I say I sat like this [in silence] For like, 10 minutes.''
Cardi and Beyonce first met when the 'Press' rapper performed at her husband Jay-Z's Made In America festival in August 2017.
And the pair's fans demanded the 'I Like It' hitmaker and 'Crazy in Love' singer team up on a track after a picture of them at the event went viral.
