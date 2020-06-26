Cara Santana wants to empower women with her new clothing line.

The 34-year-old actress has partnered with Reunited Clothing to launch her affordable, inclusive fashion brand and Cara admitted she was inspired by the ''micro-aggressions'' women deal with every day.

She told Forbes: ''The campaign was inspired by the versatility of identities women embody, all of us multifaceted and unique. Each piece of the collection was named by taking commonly used micro-aggressions women hear and making them our own, as opposed to allowing them to define us. As a woman I chose to define myself and I want to empower all women to do the same.''

Cara is also hoping to take her activism even further.

She said: ''I've long had the idea to take a group of women in my life that I look up to and sit down and have a conversation about what it is to be female, what it is to be a woman of colour, what it is to be a mother, and a wife, and a business woman in the profession of fashion, beauty and entertainment.

''I feel like the first step of change is really having those conversations, and for other women to see that they're not alone, so that they can feel empowered. I am so fortunate to know so many amazing truly incredible women and I get so much out of the women in my life, I know everyone would as well.''