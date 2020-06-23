Cara Santana has launched her own clothing line.

The 34-year-old actress has partnered with Reunited Clothing to create an affordable, inclusive fashion brand, which will be available at TheCaraSantanaCollection.com from Thursday (25.06.20).

Cara told WWD: ''I really wanted to play with colour and create pieces that could fit simply into a woman's already established wardrobe.

''Where my experience is lacking in production and manufacturing, they (Reunited) do it well. I didn't want to compromise on our quality....They made it so we didn't have to, and we could make it accessible to the majority of women.

''Collaborating with Reunited Clothing has been a dream. They completely understood my creative vision and my desire to empower women with stylish and affordable fashion choices.''

The collection - featuring slipdresses, suits, outerwear and trenchcoats - will be available in sizes 0 to 18 and each piece is priced under £80.

Cara also revealed that if the first collection is successful, she has plans for a lot more, including a potential lifestyle brand.

She explained: ''This is the first time we've done this. We're sort of testing the market and seeing how interested people are in direct-to-consumer fashion and also from an emerging designer. Depending on how this goes, that will influence and dictate what we do in the future.''