Cara Delevingne is set to drop a new capsule collection with Puma on June 1 to celebrate Pride Month.
The 27-year-old actress and model will release the From Puma with Love collection on June 1, which will be comprised of 13 pieces themed around the rainbow pattern associated with the LGBTQ community.
Cara - who has been a Puma ambassador since 2016 - identifies as bisexual, and says the project connects with the issues close to her heart, as 20 percent of the proceeds from the line will go to LGBTQ charities including The Trevor Project, Mind Out, and GLAAD.
She said: ''The LGBTQIA community has always been so important to me. This [collaboration] just made sense, you know? I've been so lucky with Puma, in everything we've ever discussed, they've always been open to new ideas and my perspective.''
The From Puma with Love collection includes t-shirts, crossbody bags, and sandals, and Cara says she wants people to be able to wear the items all-year round.
She added: ''Obviously there are vibrant colours, but we wanted to do something different that wasn't so obvious. The pieces are unisex and fun, but they're things people can wear every day, not just during Pride month.
''I love the sandals, right now it's just so easy and lovely to wear something you can slip on. I've been wearing [the collection] a lot because it's all so comfortable - especially for workouts.''
This year has seen many Pride events cancelled or scaled back due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, and Cara believes it's important to ''celebrate'' in whatever way possible.
Speaking to Vogue magazine, she said: ''Now is the time to celebrate mental health and kindness, not just for our communities, but towards ourselves. Pride is not just a concept, it's a way of life.''
