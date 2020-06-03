Cara Delevingne ''never thought'' she would need to ''come out'' as pansexual.

The 'Carnival Row' star openly identifies as pansexual - meaning she is attracted to people regardless of their gender - after coming out in 2018, but has now said she didn't think she would need to label her sexuality, because it's just part of who she is.

She said: ''I never thought I needed to come out. It was just kind of like, 'This is who I am. Just so you know.' ''

Cara insisted she will ''always'' use the term pansexual to describe her sexuality, despite calling herself ''sexually fluid'' when she first came out to her fans.

Asked which term closest describes her, she added: ''I always will remain, I think, pansexual. However one defines themselves, whether it's 'they' or 'he' or 'she,' I fall in love with the person - and that's that. I'm attracted to the person.''

The 27-year-old actress and model recently ended her romance with 'Pretty Little Liars' star Ashley Benson, and whilst she is reluctant to talk about the split, she admitted she ''feels bad'' for those who date her whilst she's in the spotlight.

She explained: ''I've always felt bad for anyone I've ever been in a relationship with. It's very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it's why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things.''

June marks Pride month for members of the LGBTQ community, and Cara says the community makes her feel like she ''belongs''.

Speaking to Variety magazine, she said: ''Pride to me is a sense of something that I never really had as a kid. A sense of pride is like a sense of belonging, a family outside your family, a place where you don't have to apologise or feel ashamed. I guess I never felt like I belonged anywhere as a kid. Or I always felt like I didn't belong in my own body. I felt so lost.

''Once I could talk about my sexuality freely, I wasn't hiding anything anymore. And the person I hid it from the most was myself.''